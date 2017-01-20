Dundee man’s death not due to “act or omission by police”

THE death of a man in Dundee hours after police spoke to him was not due to any “act or omission” by officers, a police watchdog has found.

There was also nothing in the man’s behaviour or his actions that suggested to police he was considering taking his own life, the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) concluded.

The incident happened after officers were called to attend a report of a disturbance at a top-floor flat in Dundee as neighbours reported hearing shouting and the sound of a child crying at about 3.30am on September 7 last year.

Officers found a woman in the flat, who said that only she and her young child were in the property.

The police then discovered a man hiding under a bed, who said he had hidden because he thought there were warrants in force for him.

The pair told officers they were not in a relationship and the person responsible for the disturbance had left the premises before the police had arrived.

The woman also said she was happy for the man to remain in the flat and officers were content that the child, who was in bed, was not distressed and appeared to be safe and well.

After checking with their control-room that the man was not wanted for any warrants and being satisfied there was no domestic incident to investigate, the police officers left the flat.

At about 6.30am, the 33-year-old man was found dead in the street, having fallen or jumped from a window of the building.

Pirc was asked to investigate the incident.

The investigation concluded that police responded to the initial telephone call within the required 15-minute timescale and that the actions of the officers were appropriate in gaining entry to the flat to assess the situation and check on the welfare of those inside the property.

The officers found no evidence of an ongoing disturbance and satisfied themselves that the child who was in bed appeared safe and well.

Commissioner Kate Frame said: “Having investigated the initial report of a disturbance, the police officers found nothing to indicate the man was considering taking his own life and from all the available evidence there is nothing to suggest his death was attributable to an act or omission by the police officers.”