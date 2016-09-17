Dunbar’s Maria Lyle secures third medal at Rio Paralympics

DUNBAR sprinter, Maria Lyle, has bagged a third medal at the Paralympic Games in Rio.

The sixteen-year-old from Dunbar had already won a silver and bronze in the 4x100m and 100m respectively, but today, at the 200m T35, she set a new season’s best of 29.35 in what turned out to be a world record breaking race.

Maria’s latest medal-winning performance raised many eyebrows in what is the teenager’s first ever appearance at the Paralympics.

Mike Whittingham, Performance Director at the sportscotland institute of sport, said: “I am absolutely delighted for Maria. It is a huge achievement for an athlete to win any medal at this level, but to win three in your first Paralympic Games is incredible.

“Maria’s medal means that the Scots have now delivered 15 medals to the ParalympicsGB total of 130 and counting. This has been an exceptional Games and we are privileged to have witnessed the success and to have played our part in supporting the athletes and coaches.

“I hope Maria has time to reflect on what she has achieved here. A five-time European champion, she is consistently successful in competing with some of the best para-athletes in the world, and her performances at these Paralympic Games show that this is only the beginning of a very exciting career.”

Medal success for Scots on ParalympicsGB so far –

5 Gold:

Gordon Reid, wheelchair tennis singles

Libby Clegg, athletics T11 200m

Jo Butterfield, athletics F51 Club Throw

Libby Clegg, athletics T11 100m

Karen Darke, cycling H1-3 time trial

7 Silver:

Maria Lyle, athletics T35-38 4x100m relay

Gordon Reid, wheelchair tennis Men’s Doubles

Alison Patrick, alongside guide Hazel Smith, PT5 para-triathlon

Neil Fachie, along with pilot Pete Mitchell, cycling Tandem B 1000m time trial

Stef Reid, athletics T44 long Jump

Scott Quin, swimming SB14 100m breaststroke

Andrew Mullen, swimming 50m backstroke S5

3 Bronze:

Andrew Mullen, swimming S5 200m freestyle

Maria Lyle, athletics 100m T35

Maria, athletics 200m T35

