Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after being treated for an infection which forced him to miss the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.

his place has been taken by the Prince of Wales.

Philip was admitted as a precautionary measure on Tuesday night, on the advice of a doctor, after falling ill with an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

The Duke left from the rear of the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London just before 10am on Thursday, and was driven away.