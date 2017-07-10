“Drunk” passengers charged after Glasgow flight diverted

Two passengers are due to appear in court after allegedly becoming drunk and disorderly on a flight from Glasgow to Alicante, forcing the plane to make an unplanned landing at Bristol.

Passengers at Bristol Aiport reported a significant police presence on the runway after the Thomson flight was diverted following staff raising concerns about the behaviour of three men on board.

The flight was delayed around 90 minutes. Picture: SWNS

The trio were later arrested on suspicion of threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour towards crew while onboard an aircraft.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police confirmed to local press that police were called around midday on Saturday to reports that a plane was being diverted to the local airport due to the behaviour of the three men.

Images from the scene show a large number of police vehicles, including motorbikes and fans, as officers entered the aircraft and removed the three men.

The flight was delayed for well over an hour before being allowed to continue its journey to Spain.

One of the men, who was aged 41, was released by police without charge but two of the men, aged 30 and 38, will appear at Bristol Magistrates charged in connection with acting in a threatning, abusive, insulting and disorderly manner.

They are also charged with being drunk on the plane.

Flights leave Glasgow Airport daily for Alicante, which is a popular destination due to its proximity to resorts like Benidorm.