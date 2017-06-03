Drugs trial offers new hope to men with prostate cancer

Around 20,000 men a year with prostate cancer could benefit from a combination of drugs that boost survival dramatically, experts say.

A clinical trial run by Cancer Research UK has found that giving two therapies at once cuts disease progression and offers some patients the chance of a cure.

Researchers say the new drug regime could “transform the treatment” of 20,000 men newly diagnosed with the disease each year in England. Of these, 5,000 men with the most advanced disease could see their life expectancy jump from 3.5 years to seven years on average.

Of the 15,000 diagnosed when the disease is confined to the pelvic area, most could expect to live as long as they would if they were cancer-free.

The study, presented at a American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago, included around 1,900 men with locally-advanced cancer or whose disease had already spread.

Half were given the standard hormone therapy treatment known as androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) while the other half received ADT plus the drug abiraterone.

Usually, abiraterone is given to men who have stopped responding to ADT but the study found that giving it much earlier – and in combination with ADT – had much stronger benefits.

Adding abiraterone to ADT reduced the risk of dying over three years by 37 per cent compared with men just on ADT. It also lowered the chance of the cancer getting worse by 71 per cent compared with men just on ADT.

After three years, 83 per cent of men in the abiraterone group were still alive compared with 76 per cent on standard ADT.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which approves drugs for the NHS, is already looking at the findings.

Professor Nicholas James, chief investigator of the trial, from the University of Birmingham, said: “These are the most powerful results I’ve seen from a prostate cancer trial – it’s a once in a career feeling.”