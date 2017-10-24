Drivers urge to avoid City Bypass due to ‘lengthy delays’

Have your say

Drivers have been told to avoid the city bypass due to multiple breakdowns adding to congestion.

It is understood a cement lorry has broken down in Lane 1 of the A720 at Straiton to Lothianburn, with queues heading back past Sheriffhall.

Lane 2 is also blocked due to another breakdown which is further adding to congestion, however, this has been moved to the sliplane.

Traffic, however, remains back to Millerhill.

As a result of the breakdowns, drivers are being asked to avoid the route if they can.

Other routes are also seeing an increase in traffic due to the delays.

An accident on the M80 is also causing significant delays heading southbound however, traffic is once again moving.

Lothian Buses confirmed that there services are being delayed in the south of the City this morning due to congestion.