Drivers fined £100 after speeding crackdown in Grangemouth

Four drivers have been fined £100 after a police crackdown on speeding in the Grangemouth area.

Police undertook patrols on Saturday night following complaints about dangerous driving.

Four motorists were caught and each will receive three points on their licence and a fine of £100.

PC Mitchell, of the area’s Community Police Team, said: “We regularly receive complaints from residents and councillors about speeding vehicles in built-up areas.

“Proactive patrols such as these send a clear message that we treat road safety as a priority.

“We will continue to carry out hand held radar checks across the area to deter drivers from speeding and make our roads safer.”