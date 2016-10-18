Drivers face disruptions over M8 closures lasting a week

Drivers could face disruptions on the M8 this month, as some sections face a series of closures lasting a whole week, while upgrading work is being done on overhead gantries.

The £6m refurbishment plan is set to start on Monday, 24 October , lasting until Monday, 31 October.

A total of four gantries, between Junctions 10 and 11 westbound, 11 and 12 westbound, 14 and 15 eastbound and 24 and 25 westbound are being refurbished. The refurbishments will involve maintenance works to the structural steelwork and the upgrading of the lighting technology within the gantries.

However, due to health and safety concerns, the sections will be closed between 8pm and 6am over the course of the week.

Scotland TranServ, which maintains almost 200 sign gantries on south west Scotland’s motorways and trunk roads will carry out the work to the structures, which provide a lane management facility and keep motorists up to date with real time traffic information.

It is hoped that the refurbished structures will provide a number of long term benefits including energy savings, while helping to reduce the increasing demands of routine maintenance.

Scotland TranServ’s operating company representative, Andy Fraser said: “We have successfully completed the first two phases of this programme and we hope to emulate this during the third round of refurbishments.

“Some of the existing gantries have been in place for over 30 years and this programme will result in significant long term benefits to thousands of motorists using the M8 each day.

“Not only has the signage been improved but also the innovative use of LED lighting will achieve 70% in energy savings per gantry each year ensuring we play a pivotal role in helping Transport Scotland meet its carbon reduction targets for 2020.”

Motorists can keep up to date with real time traffic information by following @trafficscotland on Twitter or visiting www.trafficscotland.org.

