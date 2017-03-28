Drive and enthusiasm from tour bus staff on Skye

RESILIENT tour bus drivers braved high winds and hail showers to ­complete urgent path repairs at one of Skye’s busiest scenic spots.

Staff from Rabbie’s Trail Burners spent two days working on the Quiraing route, at Staffin, which attracts thousands of people each year.

The Quiraing is part of the ­Trotternish Ridge, which was formed by a series of ancient landslips, and is a hugely popular location for Hollywood films and various commercials in recent years.

Despite very tough weather conditions, seven hardy Rabbie’s drivers and office workers dug out a damaged and uneven section, created a stone-lined ramp, installed a culvert pipe and landscaped the area.

The path repairs came about through a new partnership with the Staffin Community Trust (SCT).

The community organisation secured a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £522,000 for its Skye Ecomuseum project, which includes the Quiraing path route. Rabbie’s fleet transports passengers to ­popular Staffin sites like the Old Man of Storr, Lealt Gorge, the Kilt Rock, An ­Corran and the Quiraing.

The workers volunteered to become directly involved in the ecomuseum maintenance plan on the ground.

Highland Council’s Skye access officer Donald Kennedy said: “The Rabbie’s volunteers were determined to carry out the path repairs, regardless of the extreme weather conditions, and the work was ­completed to a high standard. I was very impressed.”

SCT chairman Sandy Ogilvie said: “The Rabbie’s staff refused to let the grim weather get the better of them and stuck to the task brilliantly. The end result is a fantastic improvement for the season ahead. The trust has enjoyed working closely with them and now look forward to the start of the ecomuseum project proper.”

Duncan MacLachlan, Rabbie’s operations supervisor, said: “Over the years we have brought a great many visitors from around the world to enjoy the beautiful and ­dramatic scenery on the Isle of Skye.

“Helping to rebuild and maintain the paths on one of the island’s greatest landmarks has been a privilege for all involved.”