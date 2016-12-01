Drinkaware crews at Glasgow nightclubs to help vulnerable customers

A number of Glasgow nightclubs are to bring in specialist teams to help customers who may have had “one drink too many”.

In what is described as a Scottish first, Best Bar None members have teamed up with charity Drinkaware to launch crews in SWG3, The Garage and The Cathouse.

The Drinkaware Crews will look out for vulnerable people who have drunk too much and help them find friends they may have lost, get rid of unwanted attention, or provide “a shoulder to cry on if someone is emotional”.

Teams will also be able to provide first aid if required, along with bottled water and tissues.

Glasgow City Council said the staff will introduce themselves to people queuing at venues to give details of their role, and will regularly check toilets and stairwells for anyone needing assistance.

Crew members will work in pairs and liaise with club managers, security and bar staff.

The pilot is to be launched at SWG3 in Eastvale Place during the busy festive period, and it is hoped more venues will join the scheme.

Jonathan Dawson, operations manager at SWG3, said: “It is vital for me to put the welfare of our customers at the centre of our operation and I feel that the crew adds to, and augments, what we already have in place. It gives me an extra layer of service and safety. We want our customers to come and have a good time and, most importantly, to get home safely.”

Council leader Frank McAveety said: “Once again Glasgow is leading the way in Scotland with new strategies to make socialising in the city safer and more enjoyable.

“Glasgow is always packed with people enjoying themselves in its array of pubs and clubs. This festive season will be exceptionally busy and the new Drinkaware Crews will complement existing safety measures.”

Drinkaware Crew members will wear red tops and carry black shoulder bags with a logo reading “the Crew”.

The charity’s chief executive Elaine Hindal said: “I’m particularly proud of our partnership with Best Bar None Glasgow and the police in helping make this happen.

“The trained Drinkaware Crew can bring a new dynamic to venues, which means people in vulnerable situations have someone who is there to spend as much time as is needed, to make sure they are looked after and that they can either enjoy the rest of their night or get home safely.”