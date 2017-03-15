DPD couriers walk out of Newbridge depot over working conditions

Nearly 100 couriers walked out of a Capital distribution centre this morning in a dispute over working hours.

The self-employed drivers took action at DPD, Newbridge, after being told they must work six days a week instead of five.

They ended the 8.30am car park protest after just over an hour when management agreed to hear their grievances tomorrow.

“Morale is absolutely terrible and the worst I’ve known it in the three years I’ve worked here,” said one of the 93 who walked out.

Self-employed drivers at DPD are also angry at being fined £150 for missing a day even when sick and only having ten days holiday a year - which they have to take in two blocks.

“You’ve got drivers coming in with the flu and colds when they’d be off sick in other jobs,” said the driver.

“If we’ve got a hospital appointment or something, we have to take five days holiday - it’s ridiculous.”

German express parcel delivery firm DPD made more than £106m profit in 2015 on its UK operations. No one at the company was available for comment.