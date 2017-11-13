Double amputee Scot prepares for adventure

A double amputee is preparing to set sail on a global adventure after fearing he would never walk again.

Paul Johnson, 24, lost both of his legs in November 2014 when he was hit by an electric shock as he crossed a railway line in Glasgow.

It led to him spending months in hospital and rehabilitation as he was taught to walk again with prosthetics but after charity help he is preparing to set sail on a voyage from Gran Canaria.

It is the latest phase of his recovery since working with the Finding Your Feet charity, who Mr Johnson credits with rebuilding his confidence after the horrific accident.

“It was quite a turn of events,” the 24-year-old said.

“My head was a bit messed up at the time so I was drinking quite a fair amount and I was coming home late from a night out and tried to take a shortcut over train tracks.

“I don’t remember much from then but what I do remember is waking up about two hours later with my legs on fire.

“I had to roll over, put the fire out and drag myself over to grab my bag and phone myself an ambulance.

“I spent one month in ICU (intensive care unit) and a few months in the burns ward at Glasgow Royal Infirmary. I then went to the Southern General for rehab and got fitted with prosthetics.”

Finding Your Feet was founded by Corinne Hutton after she suffered acute pneumonia and septicaemia in 2013, meaning surgeons had to amputate both her hands and legs below the knee.

The charity provides one-to-one and group support to amputees and families through a range of projects.

Since it began working with Mr Johnson he has passed his driving test, started playing guitar again and taken part in cooking and gardening classes.

Mr Johnson is now preparing to travel to Gran Canaria in January for a week-long trip at sea with the Jubilee Sailing Trust.

The charity gives disabled people the opportunity to experience crewing a tall ship and if all goes well Mr Johnson hopes to take part in a longer sail to South Africa later in the year.