Doting dad Ryan O’Connor gears up for special cycle

A dedicated peddling parent is set to tackle a 45-mile fundraising cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh in order to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Ryan O’Connor will be taking part in the Pedal For Scotland Classic Challenge to fundraise for The Sick Kids Friends Foundation, which enabled his daughter to have a more positive hospital experience.

Ryan, from Rosyth, experienced first-hand the vital work the charity does for young patients and their families when his youngest daughter Orla, aged 2, was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease shortly after birth, meaning she had to be in and out of the Royal Hospital for Sick Children a lot.

He said: “The Sick Kids Friends Foundation has played a big part in our lives since Orla was born and was diagnosed.

“During what was a scary and worrying time for us all, the team did a fantastic job at caring for her and making her better.

“Not only that but we were looked after too, which included being able to use the parents’ accommodation, so we could stay close to Orla, and the Drop In Centre there.

“We’ve experienced for ourselves just how much SKFF does for children and their families in supporting them and making them feel comfortable and reassured.

“Thanks to them, hospital stays become fun instead of nerve-wracking, and that’s just a small part of what they do.”

As a novice to challenges like this, the 26-year-old admits he’s “a little anxious” about the cycle but is glad to have his friends and family for support when the going gets tough. He is aiming to raise at least £500 for the charity.

He added: “By saddling up, I hope to be able to give something back to SKFF to thank them for the incredible difference they make to children and their families across Scotland.

“I’m going to train as hard as I can by cycling to my work, going to the gym and taking on other general fitness programmes, and hopefully I can raise as much money as possible for this hugely worthy cause.”

Sue Diamond, Community Fundraising Manager at SKFF, said: “We wish Ryan the best of luck in this challenge this September and we are delighted he has chosen the Sick Kids Friends Foundation as his cause.

“We exist to ensure children and young people’s lives are less interrupted by illness and that they have a more positive hospital experience.

“We provide enhanced facilities and cutting edge equipment and it is the generosity of those who get involved with us, like Ryan, which allows us to continue to do this.”

The foundation is a grant giving organisation which distributes around £1.5 million per year at the hospital in Edinburgh and other children and young people’s community healthcare settings.