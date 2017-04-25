Donated defibrillator used to help save man’s life

A DEFIBRILLATOR donated to the police by a couple whose 16-year-old son was killed in an accident has been used to help save the life of a 52-year-old man found slumped in his car in a remote location.

Police were called to a lay-by near to St Fergus where the man was found in the back of his car on 1 April, exactly a year to the date of Sandra and Gordon Mckandie’s son’ Keiran’s service.

Due to the rural location police were first on the scene and CPR was performed and the defibrillator used to deliver a shock which resulted in a return of spontaneous circulation to the casualty.

The gentleman was transferred to hospital in Aberdeen and has since been allowed home where he is recovering.

The heartsine defibrillator used was one of ten defibrillators donated by the Mckandie’s following the accident that claimed the life of their only son. The accident happened when his bicycle and a car collided on the B9010 Kellas to Dallas road near Craigend.

The McKandie’s supported by their family and friends have fundraised tirelessly in order to fund the purchase of defibrillators which were installed in police emergency response vehicles across the North East Police Division.

The daughter of the man whose life was saved, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “The McKandie family has been incredibly brave and should be proud of themselves for starting a charity which has saved my dad’s life. Thanks to them we will be able to enjoy more time together as a family.”

Sandra McKandie said: “As a result of these defibrillators being available in emergency response vehicles, a gentleman’s life has been saved, which has allowed a family not to experience the heartbreak, sorrow and suffering that we endure on a daily basis. This is due to one person alone and that is Keiran. If Keiran did not experience such a cruel and unjustified accident these defibrillators would not be available for police to use in these emergency situations.

"We will continue to fundraise and raise awareness in Keiran's name to ensure that all emergency response vehicles are equipped with this life saving equipment and continue Keiran's Legacy."