Donaldson calls for council u-turn over school librarians

Children’s writer Julia Donaldson has written to the First Minister to demand a u-turn over a Scottish council‘s decision to axe school librarians.

The author of The Gruffalo and former Children’s Laureate has written to Nicola Sturgeon warning that the move by Argyll and Bute Council would “obviously result in a decline in literacy” and urged Ms Sturgeon to make a secondary school librarian a stautory requirement.

A petition calling for the council to change its mind has already attracted more than 2,000 signatures and the support of other high profile literary figures including Scottish illustrator Debi Gliori and children’s writer Barry Hutchison, author of the Invisible Fiends series. The issue was also raised by Theresa Breslin, President of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals in Scotland, who wrote to the council raising her objections.

However, the local authority still went ahead with the cuts which saw all school librarians made redundant on 30 June when the last school year finished.

Ms Donaldson wrote: “I am worried that the situation in Argyll and Bute might set a precedent for the rest of Scotland, and I would urge you to persuade the councillors to reverse their decision. Obviously you and not I are the policy-maker, but I did have the idea that provision of a secondary-school librarian could be a statutory requirement.”

She added: “With so many public libraries disappearing or being run by volunteers it is surely vital that children have access to books and to professional advice. The cost-cutting argument against this is very short-sighted, since it is widely known that illiteracy leads to increased unemployment and crime, putting a strain on other budgets.”

Ms Donaldson became aware of the issue after being contacted by Oban High School pupil Bridget Cox, who wrote on behalf of her school to raise her concerns about the effect that the removal of the school librarian would have on the students.

Ms Cox wrote: “Recently announced cuts to the council budget in Argyll and Bute mean that, along with other high schools in the region, our school librarian has lost her job and our school library is to be closed as a result.”

She added that in addition to the loss of dedicated library periods and access to books, the students would also miss out on other activities led by the school librarian.

She wrote: “She promotes the library and reading for pleasure, running a book club and a poetry club. She organises library inductions for all pupils. She organised visiting authors as well as taking us on trips to the Edinburgh Book Festival, to Authors Live and to the finals of the Children’s Book Awards.”

