Donald Trump’s son to open Turnberry King Robert the Bruce course

The son of US president Donald Trump will today open a new course at Trump Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, arrived in Scotland today and said the new course will rank among the best in the world.

The new course at Turnberry, South Ayrshire, is named after King Robert the Bruce who was born at the 13th century Turnberry Castle and would go on to confirm Scotland’s independence in the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn.

The King Robert the Bruce course has been designed by Martin Ebert - the same architect behind Trump Turnberry’s championship Ailsa course.

Eric Trump said: “To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we’re incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish Warrior.

“Turnberry itself boasts an incredibly rich history - from the birthplace of King Robert the Bruce, to the building of our iconic lighthouse by the family of famed author Robert Louis Stevenson, in addition to playing an integral role with the Royal Air Force in both World Wars, Trump Turnberry continues to uphold an iconic legacy.

“The resort has also played host to four unforgettable Open Championships, with winners Tom Watson, Nick Price, Stewart Cink and Greg Norman, and a series of other memorable tournaments, including the Women’s British Open and the Senior Open.

“There was no question that Martin Ebert was the right person to re-design the amazing King Robert the Bruce.

“Martin is an exceptional architect with tremendous vision.

“The final product will be a course which, similar to its famous counterpart, will sit among the ranks of the top courses anywhere in the world.”

Architect Martin Ebert said the new course will feature an ecologically diverse wetland area.

He said: “As well as creating some spectacular golf holes, we’ve also introduced an ecologically diverse wetland area between the 5th and 13th holes which will become a haven for wildlife as it matures.

“The wetland will also provide a beautiful visual feature as well as offering a strategic playing challenge for both holes.”

