Donald Dewar: Scotland’s first First Minister

Donald Dewar was the man who delivered devolution and became tagged “Father of the Nation” – but he hated the title.

Naturally modest and under-stated, he greeted Prime Minister Tony Blair after the historic vote in favour of a Scottish Parliament with the words: “Satisfactory, I think.” Dewar went on to become Scotland’s first First Minister, but tragically died after just 18 months in the job, aged 63. Born in Glasgow, the only child of elderly parents, he went to fee-paying Glasgow Academy, which he disliked.

