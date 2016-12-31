Disruption for rail passengers after damage to overhead cables

RAIL passengers are facing severe disruption on some routes after damage to overhead cables near a busy junction.

Services passing through Hyndland in Glasgow have been suspended for the rest of the day.

The affected routes include the Glasgow to Helensburgh service and the Glasgow to Whifflet line.

ScotRail has apologised to customers and advised people to check the website and at stations for updates.

Some replacement bus services have been put in place and some shuttle services are running.

A ScotRail spokeswoman said: “There has been some overhead damage at Hyndland, one of the busiest junctions on the north Clyde so we’ve had to suspend services through Hyndland. We are trying to run some shuttle services to keep people moving.

“Services running through Hyndland to Queen Street low level station are suspended for the rest of the day.

“We apologise to customers.”