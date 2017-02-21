Disney pub crawl set for Edinburgh

A Disney pub crawl is being organised in the Capital on March 24.

A contributed image from Inside Out.

Participants will be encouraged to dress in Disney costumes and attire and the fancy dress pub crawl will feature some of Edinburgh’s favourite bars.

Prizes for those who are the best dressed.

The Glasgow pub crawl sold out in less than 50 minutes with the bar crawl in the Capital expected to be just as popular.

Tickets go on sale to the Disney themed pub crawl on Friday February 24.