Disney mug taken off sale after lid stuck on girl’s tongue

Disney Store bosses have withdrawn a travel mug from sale after a little girl was taken to hospital with her tongue stuck in the cup’s lid.

Megan Donald, seven, was unable to remove the Monsters Inc screw-top cup after her tongue got jammed in its drinking spout.

Her mum Natalie, 31, rushed to the youngster’s school after receiving a call from teachers who were unable to remove the mug.

Megan’s tongue started to turn “purple” and Natalie said her “main concern was that there would be permanent damage”.

But doctors using a hacksaw and a drill eventually managed to free Megan after a five-hour ordeal.

Disney Store bosses have insisted that the mug and similar products have been withdrawn from its stores and websites and that current stocks have been destroyed.

But Natalie says she is worried that the same thing could happen to other children.

Recalling the incident, she said: “I got a call from the school to let me know that her tongue was stuck.

“Megan was quite panicked and I was quite shocked because I had never seen anything like it before.

“It wasn’t even for budging and we couldn’t even unscrew the bottom of the cup because it created some kind of suction when she was drinking.

“There was liquid in it so it was quite heavy and the teacher was having to hold it up for her.

“The ladies from the ambulance told us to lie her down so we took her into the medical room so she could lie down on her side.

“Megan was quite panicked at the time. It was causing her quite a lot of pain and she wasn’t able to speak.

“She was feeling quite sleepy and we were trying to keep her awake until the ambulance got there.

“I was quite worried because I had no idea about how we were going to get it off.”

Emergency services rushed to Harestanes Primary, Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire, on May 10 but ambulance staff were unable to remove the mug.

Thankfully, Natalie managed to get her hand into Megan’s mouth and move her tongue away from the hole, allowing the cup to be unscrewed from the lid.

The youngster was then taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where staff gave her pain relief while attempting to reduce the swelling.

They attempted to remove the lid from Megan’s swollen tongue with bolt cutters and a hacksaw.

And they even considered taking her into theatre when the lid wouldn’t come off at first.

Natalie said: “Her tongue was really swollen and quite purple by that point.

“They gave her a few injections around her tongue. That was quite painful for her. She was screaming and I had to put her down as she was trying to push the doctor away.

“They just said they would do anything to get it off but down the line, if they couldn’t get it off, they would have to take her to theatre to remove it.

“They were quite concerned about doing that because they couldn’t get any tubes in her mouth for her to breath under the anaesthetic.

“They used a hacksaw to cut the cup in half. That gave them a lot more mobility.

“They then used a sort of dentist drill to cut down the middle of the cup to pull it away at the sides and then managed to remove it. I was so relieved.

“The tongue was very swollen and bruised when they finally managed to get it off.”

Megan was unable to attend school for the rest of the week and could not eat properly because of the swelling.

Natalie now hopes that other children will not be put through the same ordeal as her daughter.

She said: “It was a really shocking experience. I’ve never seen anything like it before.

“My main concern was that there would be permanent damage. I was worried it would affect her speech and things even once they managed to get it off.

“But the doctor did say the tongue is quite resilient muscle.

“I’ve had similar cups in the past and they’ve all had a sort of valve in the top that allows air in the top as they’re drinking so that the suction thing doesn’t happen.

“This cup didn’t have that. To me, I think it’s a design flaw in the cup that allowed this to happen.”

The mug had been bought from the Disney Store in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre and bosses have now withdrawn the item from sale.

A Disney Store spokesman said: “This is undoubtedly an unfortunate incident that we’ve taken seriously by immediately stopping sales of the mug from our stores and websites and destroying all other existing stock.”

Natalie added: “I’m happy that they have taken it off sale but I had asked them to recall it. If this has happened to Megan it could have happened to other people.

“They offered to send Megan some toys from the Disney Store but I just declined it because I really wasn’t happy.”