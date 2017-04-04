Diamond wedding day for Edinburgh Evening News lovebirds

A COUPLE who met while working at the Edinburgh Evening News have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Craigie Veitch, now 88, grew up in the city’s Yeaman Place. He was a pupil at Darroch Academy, where he shared an inkwell with the city’s most famous actor Sean Connery.

When he was aged 14 his mum saw an advert looking for young lad to help wrap and load the newspapers for distribution - so began his 42 year career at the Evening News.

His wife-to-be, Christian Marshall, now 87, grew up in Corstorphine. She trained as a ballet dancer and had a short career on the stage, once dancing with Lionel Blair.

A clairvoyant predicted she would work in an office with an emblem on a corner. She worked as a secretary in a lawyers’ office and then heard the News was seeking “a fast and accurate typist” – and she got the job typing up the copy from reporters. She later worked as a secretary with The National Bible Society.

Craigie and Christian met at the paper and after a short courtship were married at St David’s in Viewforth on the March 23 1957 and honeymooned in “sunny” Dunbar.

Their first home was a flat in Harrison Park Gardens and tgheir first daughter, Christian, was born in 1958, followed by their second daughter, Constance, in 1962.

In 1963 they moved to Lauriston Farm Road, where they have lived happily ever since. Craigie passed the house during one of his driving lessons and fell in love with its open view over to Fife.

Following his retiral as Deputy Sports Editor after 42 years service with the Evening News, his new career as an after-dinner speaker took off.

He had often had to “say a few words” when presenting cups to various football teams – at one point even travelling to Beirut to speak at a dinner. He spoke at numerous football testimonial dinners, golf clubs and bowling clubs in the Lothian area.

The pair are members of Davidson’s Mains Parish Church where Christian was a member of the Guild and raised thousands of pounds for various charities both abroad and in Britain through fundraising.

Craigie wrote and edited the church magazine and was an Elder for many years. His love of words helped him become a scrabble champion and he can still play a mean game. Daughter Constance said: “When dad came home on a Saturday night after work, his busiest day getting the Pink out, he would have a box of chocolates for mum and sweeties for Christian and I. He was like that.

She added: “When asked what was the secret to their years together, Mum and Dad both agreed it was down to them being blessed with good health which has allowed them to enjoy watching their children and grandchildren grow.”

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their daughters, son-in-laws Harry and Paul, grandchildren, Adam, Marshall and Iona and extended family and friends.