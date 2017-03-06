Developers want to evict Edinburgh protester living in tree

Hotel developers are seeking to evict a man who is protesting in a tree in Edinburgh city centre.

Simon Byrom, who is on the local community council, has been living in the tree for the past week at a derelict site which runs from Victoria Street to the Cowgate.

Simon Byrom has been living in the tree for a week. Picture: contributed

But developers of a planned £40million development, which will include a 225-bed hotel, bar, restaurant, cafe and retail unit, are seeking the eviction notice Edinburgh Sheriff court on Tuesday.

The land has been left undeveloped for 40 years and the 19th Century A-listed India Buildings is a part of the planned redevelopment.

