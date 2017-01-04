Details of Trainspotting 2 world premiere revealed

The world premiere of Trainspotting 2 is to be held in the Capital on January 22.

Trainspotting 2

Cineworld in Fountainpark will host the global event with cast members expected to arrive at around 5pm.

Ewan McGregor, Ewan Bremner, Johnny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Danny Boyle are all scheduled to make an appearance at the event.

The cast will speak to members of the press before the very first screening of the film at 6:30 that evening.

Trainspotting 2 is released on January 27 and takes place 20 years after the original film.