‘Deliberate fire’ causes disruption on Scotrail services

A deliberate fire that caused significant damage to railway equipment has caused delays on services between Edinburgh and Milngavie this morning.

Scotrail announced that the fire was the cause of disruption, not a signalling fault as initially reported.

The operator tweeted: “The disruption this morning has been caused due to a deliberately set fire causing extensive damage.

“We’re doing everything we can to sort it asap, really appreciate your patience.”

Trains between Edinburgh and Milngavie via Airdrie are currently facing delays with alternative travel being arranged by operator, ScotRail.

Picture' Michael Gillen

Delays are expected until at least 12:00.

Services from Helensburgh to Edinburgh will terminate at Airdrie, shuttle services will run from Bathgate to Edinburgh, stopping at other stations en route.

Queen St - Edinburgh via Falkirk High and Edinburgh via Shotts services aren’t affected.