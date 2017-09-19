Delays on Queensferry Crossing due to road traffic incident

Have your say

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead after it was reported that there were delays on the Queensferry Crossing following a road traffic incident.

There was delays on the approach to the Crossing with due to a collision involving an HGV behind the gantry in congestion.

It has earlier been reported that a vehicle had broken down on the road.

The incident has now been cleared however, some congestion still remains and could have an impact on the rush hour commute.

Currently. traffic is back to J2 Pitreavie.

More congestion had been expected today following the bank holiday in the Capital yesterday.