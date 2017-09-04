Defence missiles fired off the coast of Scotland in test

Missiles were fired off the coast of Scotland in a successful test of Royal Navy’s new air defence system.

READ MORE: Video: North Korea on war path following H-bomb detonation

The trial’s success was confirmed by Defence Minister Harriett Baldwin on Monday as she visited defence company MBDA’s site in Filton, near Bristol.

The new air missile defence system can intercept and destroy enemy missiles travelling at supersonic speeds and will form part of the protection for the nation’s new aircraft carriers. The first firings were conducted from Type 23 frigate HMS Argyll whilst off the coast of Scotland near the Outer Hebrides in July.

Sea Ceptor will provide the Royal Navy with an improved shield against airborne threats, using innovations in radar and datalink technology that will guide these potent missiles with pinpoint accuracy.

The UK-developed missiles are capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 3 and possess the ability to deal with multiple targets simultaneously, protecting an area of around 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometres) over land or sea.

HMS Argyll. Picture: MBDA

Mrs Baldwin said: “Sea Ceptor will protect our interests against threats both known and unknown. It will launch from the Royal Navy’s new Type 26 frigates as they keep our nuclear deterrent submarines and the UK’s two new aircraft carriers safe on operations around the globe.

“Sea Ceptor supports 600 UK jobs and is yet another example of how our rising defence budget is being spent on cutting-edge kit to help our Armed Forces meet future threats.”

HMS Argyll will conduct further firing trials of the Sea Ceptor system before deploying for Japan next year. Alongside providing robust self-defence, importantly Sea Ceptor defends escort vessels within a maritime task group, such as for the new Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

Commander Toby Shaughnessy, the commanding officer of HMS Argyll, said: “This is an exciting upgrade in capability and a great opportunity for HMS Argyll to demonstrate what the missile system can do to protect our ships from future threats.

“Sea Ceptor is an impressive and innovative system, demonstrating that the Royal Navy is at the cutting edge of technology and working hard to keep Britain safe. I am immensely proud of my ship’s company and the work they put in to make this test firing possible.”