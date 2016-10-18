Death of woman by son ‘could not have been prevented’

A report, into how a man suffering from mental health issues killed his mother during an attack on his parents, has found that the tragic incident could not have been predicted or prevented.

Graeme Morris travelled from his home in Brighton, killed his mother and battered his father in South Ayrshire in October 2012.

The paranoid schizophrenia sufferer attacked his parents – Anne, 63, and Fred, 64, – after turning up at the couple’s home in Troon, Ayrshire.

Morris - an unemployed artist - flew into a rage after mistakenly believing his parents had harmed him as a child. Mrs Morris died from a serious heart condition.

The report, into 10 deaths linked to patients of Sussex NHS Partnership Foundation Trust, say that in the case of Morris, opportunities were missed when his family were not contacted about his condition.

His mental health issues had been noted by some staff of the trust and he had been scheduled to see a consultant, however he traveled to Troon before this took place.

The report stated: “The independent panel concluded that the incident could not have been predicted or prevented – there is no guarantee that if an experienced consultant had seen him, the full subtleties of his presentation would have been identified.”

“For various reasons neither family nor former partners were contacted: in the independent panel’s view this was a missed opportunity to gain a much more comprehensive picture of Mr RS, his presentation, social circumstances and behaviours.”

According to the report, Morris had become obsessed with conspiracy theories including those proposed by David Icke, and believed that his parents reptilian beings. He also became mistakenly convinced that his father had sexually abused him as a child.

Morris is currently at the State Hospital in Carstairs and can not be released without the approval of Scottish ministers.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY