Death of man in Police Scotland custody sparks review

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in custody.

The 39-year-old was one of a number of people detained when police were called to an address in Paisley on Friday morning.

The man became ill at the property and was taken to hospital in Paisley where he died a short time later.

The Police Investigation and Review Commission (PIRC) has been instructed to look in to the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, in line with standard procedure.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.25am on Friday November 25, police attended at an address in Tannahill Road, Paisley and a number of people were detained.

“Whilst police were present, a 39-year-old man took unwell within the address and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment where he died a short time later.

“As is normal protocol, the circumstances of the incident have been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner.”

A PIRC spokesman said: “The Police Investigation & Review Commissioner has been instructed by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) to conduct an investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death in custody of a 39-year-old man.

“A report into the findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.”