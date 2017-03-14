Dean Hetherington’s marathon challenge for dad

An Edinburgh man is preparing to take on the London Marathon to thank the charity Guide Dogs for giving his deaf and blind father “his life back”.

Computer programmer Dean Hetherington, 24, decided to enter the race to raise money for Guide Dogs Scotland after watching his dad, Colin Hetherington, regain his independence when he was matched with a labrador named Jason three years ago.

Dean said: “I’ve set myself the huge, scary task of running the London Marathon. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but more importantly it gives me an opportunity to give something back to Guide Dogs Scotland for all they’ve done to support my dad.

“My dad has Usher Syndrome, which causes progressive sight and hearing loss, and over the years I watched him become much less independent.

“As I was growing up, I noticed that he needed to hold on to other people’s arms for guidance, that he couldn’t see as well in the dark, that he couldn’t do everything that he wanted to do.

“His eyesight was slowly taking his life away from him.

“Then in 2014 Guide Dogs Scotland matched my dad with Jason, the most lovable lump of a dog I’ve ever met.

He’s super clever and diligent but he’s also full of character. He’s super serious and ready for business when he’s in harness and ‘on duty’ but he’s a big goof when he’s let loose.

“Every time I contact my dad he’s in a different part of the country with Jason.

“Having a guide dog has allowed him to meet people with similar conditions, help those in need and travel independently. Jason has given my dad his life back and for that I can’t thank Guide Dogs enough.”

Dean hopes to raise at least £2000 for the charity when he runs the marathon next month.

He revealed he is slowly increasing the number of miles he is running in training ahead of his challenge.

“Training is going well, I’m dragging myself out in all sorts of weather but it’s getting easier and easier to run long distances. I ran 14 miles recently and am now aiming for 17 miles.

Guide Dogs Scotland breeds and trains guide dogs to give blind people freedom and mobility . It says there are currently around 530 guide dog owners in Scotland.

It costs just under £55,000 to train and support a guide dog partnership.

In 2015, no guide dog partnerships were funded by government and the charity relies solely on donations and gifts in wills to deliver this life-changing service.