Dealers sell drugs to patients outside Glasgow hospital

PATIENTS at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are being targetted by drug dealers selling banned substances such as heroin, Valium and cannabis.

Many vulnerable people attend the hospital – which has been dubbed the “Death Star” due to its visual appearance – for help with addiction-related problems.

It is understood an increasing number of dealers are hanging around the £842 million pound complex to sell drugs. Now police are so concerned they are planning to have a more visible presence there in future.

A source told the Daily Record: “The problem has been growing over the last few months.

“You’re getting dealers hanging about outside targeting people who are leaving, or in-patients coming out for fresh air or a cigarette.

“A high number of patients with addiction issues are coming in and out all the time. They are going to be prime targets.

He continued: “Often it will be people the dealers know from their communities. They’re in hospital, so they are travelling out to sell to them.

“People are seeing it happening outside and there have been a number of complaints to the police. It’s the last thing that the hospital management want.

“The police are going to be increasing patrols and introducing a dedicated officer at the hospital.”

