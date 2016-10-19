David Young appointed new chairman at Canongate publisher

One of Scotland’s leading independent publishing companies, Canongate, has appointed David Young as successor to Sir Christopher Bland as chairman.

Young, former boss as Hachette US and Orion, will take over in January 2017, according to a report in The Bookseller.

Bland is retiring after 22 years as chair of the Edinburgh-based independent publisher.

Young, who is president of the Book Trade Charity, managed Little, Brown UK for 10 years before moving to the US in 2007 to take over at Hachette Book Group USA. He returned to the UK in 2013 to be deputy chief executive officer at Hachette UK.

“I am very excited by the prospect of working with [Canongate c.e.o.] Jamie Byng and his talented team. I look forward to contributing to Canongate’s continued success and profitability over the years ahead,” Young said.

Byng said that Bland would be “missed enormously”, but added: “David Young is someone who I have admired and respected for almost as long as I have been in publishing. To have David succeeding Christopher makes me and the rest of the Canongate board both reassured and excited.”

