David Tennant picks Father’s Day card competition winners

FORMER Dr Who actor David Tennant has taken time out from his busy theatre schedule to judge a Father’s Day competition run by Scottish charity Circle.

David Tennant is a patron for Circle, which works at the heart of deprived communities across central Scotland, improving the lives of children by strengthening families.

The Father’s Day card competition was made up of entries from children supported by Circle.

The winner was nine-year-old Dani Pavlov. Runners up were 10-year-olds Shelby-Fay Ritchie and Blake Wrubel.

David, who has been a patron of the charity since 2005, said: “I was blessed with a safe and happy childhood.

“It is unacceptable to me that any child in Scotland should grow up in poverty or neglect. I am delighted and honoured to be supporting Circle in Scotland as they spread their invaluable work across the country.”

A Circle spokesman said: “Happy Father’s Day everyone. Circle is proud to celebrate the difference a great dad makes - to children, families and society.

