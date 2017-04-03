David Mundell travels to Asia to promote Scottish business

Scottish Secretary David Mundell will travel to Burma and Singapore this week to promote Scotland’s business interests.

Oil and gas, whisky and technology will be on the agenda when he meets business leaders, the Scotland Office said.

Mr Mundell is expected to promote the expertise of Aberdeen’s oil and gas industry when he meets industry figures in Burma, a country which has much of its current resources located in deep water.

He will also meet the Burmese energy minister to discuss progress on projects backed by the UK Government’s prosperity fund.

READ MORE: Spain ‘would not block’ independent Scotland EU application

Mr Mundell said: “Scotland and Burma’s oil and gas industry have a long history and a bright future.

“Burma has the opportunity to forge a modern industry that brings local jobs and economic growth. At the same time, Scottish companies are set to benefit, using their world class innovation and expertise to build stronger partnerships and win new contracts.

“I look forward to helping to drive forward new partnerships between Burma and the Scottish oil and gas sector.”

In Burma, the Scottish Secretary will further discuss lifting import bans on foreign spirits, with a view to opening up new markets for Scotch whisky.

In Singapore later in the week, Mr Mundell said he will be encouraging Scottish companies to look to markets like Singapore for investment and export opportunities.

He will also deliver a lecture on the UK Government’s vision for the UK outside of the European Union.