David Mundell to promte Scottish economic opportunities on Norway visit

The Scottish Secretary is visiting Norway to stress the “huge opportunities” of continuing to invest in Scotland as the UK prepares for Brexit.

David Mundell will meet Norwegian-headquartered companies with economic links to Scotland, including energy firm Statoil, hydropower firm Statkraft and oil services company Aker Solutions.

Speaking ahead of the two-day trip, he said: “As the UK prepares to leave the EU, we want to secure a new economic partnership with Europe, and build and strengthen our trade relationships around the world.

“Scottish companies will be at the forefront of that. Scotland’s skills, products and services are highly regarded globally, and we will build on that as we strike ambitious new trade deals.

“Scotland is also a great place for companies to invest and operate. A number of Norwegian companies have extensive Scottish operations, and I will be highlighting to them the huge opportunities of continuing to invest in Scotland.”

The Conservative MP will travel to Oslo on Wednesday and meet business representatives and Norwegian government officials before heading to Bergen to meet the city’s mayor and visit the headquarters of seafood firm Marine Harvest.

Jens Frolich Holte, a state secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will join Mr Mundell for part of the two-day trip.