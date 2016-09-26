David Hasselhoff shows support for Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle’s most unlikely fan David Hasselhoff took to Twitter to show his support for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The American actor first formed an allegiance with the Glasgow side when he was taking part in a panto in the city in 2015.

He tweeted: “It’s Partick Thistle time !! Go Hoff and win !! All the best from DH”.

The ‘Hoff’ was tweeting his support for Partick Thistle’s game against Mothewell which ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Hasselhoff couldn’t have been paying too much attention to the SPFL fixture schedule as his tweet was sent on Sunday.

The Knightrider star described the Jags in 2015 as a ‘team of the people” and compared them to his character Michael Knight as both show how

“one man can make a difference”.

He also said: “They’ve been around since 1876 and I love that. It’s about playing for themselves and playing for your honour.”

