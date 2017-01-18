David Goodwillie ready to appeal rapist ruling

David Goodwillie may appeal a ruling stating that he was a rapist.

David Goodwillie who will not be selected to play for Plymouth Argyle until the club has considered a court judgment. Picture; PA

The 27-year-old, who currently plays for Plymouth Argyle, and his ex-team mate David Robertson, 30, were ruled to be rapists and ordered to pay £100,000 damages despite never facing a criminal trial.

The woman said she could not remember what had happened since she was in a Bathgate bar until she woke up in the strange flat the following morning.

Following a civil case at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, the evidence given by David Goodwillie was said to be selfish and unreliable.

However, the former Scotland international has since released a statement following the ruling.

He said in a statement: “I have spent the last six years and every penny I have fighting the allegations against me.

“I hoped that the opinion of Lord Armstrong would allow me finally to draw a line under this and move on with my life.

“I am devastated by his opinion.

“Over two days in the witness box I spoke honestly and truthfully and gave a detailed account (including under cross examination) about everything that happened on the evening of January 1 and early morning of January 2 2011.

“I am struggling to understand why the judge has discounted my evidence and all of the other evidence of those who have said what they saw or heard that morning.

“I am currently taking advice on what options are open to me regarding lodging an appeal.

“As a 21 year old I acted immaturely, naively and probably not as respectfully or with the same consideration towards someone I was with as I could have, and if that was the case I apologise for that.

“However, everything that happened that night happened consensually. I would not and did not take advantage of Denise Clair and I did not rape her because she was too drunk to consent.”