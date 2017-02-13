Daughter of former Labour MP Dennis Canavan dies

Former Labour firebrand Dennis Canavan announced the loss of his daughter Ruth this evening.

His daughter Ruth is the fourth child of the former coucillor, MP and MSP to tragically pass away.

In a message on his Twitter account, Mr Canavan tweeted: “My only beloved daughter, Ruth, has passed away. She is now at peace with her dear brothers Mark, Dennis and Paul. RIP.”

Mr Canavan lost his first son, Paul to skin cancer in 1989, aged 16.

In 2006, his 35-year-old son Dennis died of a brain tumour.

His oldest son, Mark, died in Australia at the age of 41 in March 2007, after a three-year battle with motor neurone disease.

