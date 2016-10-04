Dating site ‘creep’ brands Scots women ‘very overweight’

AN Australian has been branded a “creep” after he rejected a Scottish woman on a dating site for being, in his words; too old and obese.

“Ash”, from Perth, Australia, was torn to shreds on social media after claiming that Scottish women are generally “very overweight” and in “all likelihood medically obese.”

His response on dating site ‘Plenty of Fish’ went on to describe himself as “fairly good-looking” and tall - which the “ladies like a lot”.

And he ended his harsh rebuttal by saying that he gets a lot of messages from her “cohort” and suggested that Scottish women “lower their standards somewhat.”

His comments have attracted widespread condemnation on social media from outraged users who have branded the man “disgusting”, “nasty” and a “creep”.

Liúsaidh Glénnŷ, from Edinburgh, whose sister received the ill-advised reply, posted a screenshot of the Australian’s message with the comment: “Ok, so my sister messaged someone on an online dating site (Plenty of Fish) just to say hi.

“She got this reply regarding his choice of not going for “older and overweight” women. What the actual f***.”

Her post, which was uploaded on Saturday, has already received over 200 reactions and shares and over 100 comments.

Ash’s reply read: “G’day, yeah I was specific. I was specific with age because I would like to start a family one day and to be honest, I think that the necessary timeline before doing so is shortened with a lady over 30.

“By that I mean the usual phases of going out, living together, engagement, marriage etc all need to happen far too quickly with an older woman.

“I was also specific about weight as I have never been attracted to big women. However, since moving to Scotland, I have learned that “average body type” is commonly held to be around a dress size 14/16.”

He continued: “I had to Google this but that dress size, with a waist around 34”+, indicated a woman as being very overweight and in all likelihood medically obese.

“Without trying to sound big headed, I’m fairly good-looking and I keep myself as fit as I can. I have a highly skilled job that I work very hard at and consequently earn well into six figures. I’m also tall and the ladies like that a lot.

“This means that I can afford to be quite prescriptive in my search and I absolutely do not have to consider dating women who are 30 and overweight.

“PS. I’ll keep this message on file as I get quite a lot of messages from your cohort. There is obviously a large population of Scottish ladies who have a clearly unrealistic opinion of their own appeal/attractiveness as political partners.

“I wish you all success in your search but would suggest that you lower your standards somewhat.”

The scathing response has been met with a barrage of criticism from angry Facebook users.

Susan Huggan wrote: “Yawn! And that’s why you’re single.”

Gayle Hoehle commented: “What a pr**k get everyone to share this.”

Andrea Kennedy said: “What a piece of actual s**t. Jesus Christ.”

And Lindsay Violet added: “This guy is a narcissistic sociopath.”

