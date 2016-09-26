Dad who was cleared of son’s death does cycle in his memory

A dad who vowed never to get back on a bike following the death of his son has thanked family and friends after completing one of Scotland’s biggest cycle events.

Andy Tetsill (43), from Camelon, threw his own bike away three years ago after his boy Craig (21) died after tragic accident while they were working together up north.

Carig Tetsill

The accident happened as Craig and Andy were heading back to their digs in Foyers after working together on a pipeline near Wester Aberchalder, east of Loch Ness, on May 16, 2013.

Craig set off on his bike, while Andy followed in a pick-up truck, but as Andy’s vehicle came up alongside, Craig’s bike went out of control. He fell and struck his head on the rear light cluster bar of the truck.

Craig, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, suffered major brain injuries in the accident. Despite first-aider Andy’s desperate efforts, he died in his father’s arms.

Police collision experts later claimed Andy had been driving too close to Craig’s bike on the single track road and his anguish was compounded when he was taken court, accused of causing Craig’s death, and facing five years in prison.

Andy said there were times during his ordeal that he “just sat in the corner and cried”.

Thankfully, he was found not guilty after a trial but he decided to turn his worst nightmare into a positive and take part in this year’s 46-mile, Glasgow-Edinburgh Pedal for Scotland, which ran through the Falkirk district this year.

He was joined by workmates from George Leslie Ltd and managed to raise around £1500 for the Headway charity, which helps brain injury survivors and their families.

Andy, who used to cycle with Craig, said: “I did the cycle in memory of Craig Tetsill who died from a brain trauma caused in the road accident.

“I did not want to go back on a bike again, but time has passed and I wanted to help others who may have had brain injury and need the help and support from the charity Headway which helps people with these kinds of injuries.

“I decided to do the cycle. I didn’t do much training, but I managed to do the 46 miles – only with the help from one of my workmates pushing me on though – so thanks to Raymond Hope for that.

“I would just like to thank everyone for their kind words of support and their donations. Myself and Raymond were trying to drum up support for the charity and we collected £1310 for the charity plus £185 gift aid so a big to all who donated.”

To support Andy Tetsill’s Pedal for Scotland bid, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andy-Tetsill.