Dad and son to wear pink kilts for a month in cancer fundraiser

A fundraising father and son are to wear pink kilts for a month to raise money for breast cancer research.

Lawrence Cowan, policy and campaigns manager at Breast Cancer Now, and his ten month old son Fergus will both be wearing the kilts, specially designed by 21st Century Kilts, for 31 days in a bid to increase awareness and raise money for life-saving breast cancer research.

Last year, Lawrence wore a pink kilt for a month and raised almost £2,000 to help fund the charity’s cutting-edge research.

This year je has a pint-sized partner in crime as his son joins in fundraising activities.

READ MORE: Atlantic rowing attempt inspired by mother’s love

Howie Nicholsby, owner of 21st Century Kilts, based in Edinburgh, has designed a special mini pink kilt which he has generously donated to Breast Cancer Now. Nicholsby has designed kilts for global stars like Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne and Vin Diesel.

Those who spot Lawrence and Fergus will be encouraged to donate to Breast Cancer Now by texting BCAM70 £5 to 70070.

Lawrence said: “We’re raising money to make sure that, one day, no one will lose the women they love to breast cancer.

“Every year in Scotland around 1,000 people die from the disease. Research holds the key to stopping breast cancer in its tracks, but to get there we need to raise money.

“That’s why I’ve dusted off the pink kilt and thanks to the amazing generosity of 21st Century Kilts I have a mini fundraiser in tow!

“Fergus and I will wear our pink kilts for a full 31 days – at work, around the supermarket and to soft play centres. So if you spot us then please do lend your support by making a donation.

“My wife says we look like the Batman and Robin of breast cancer! Hopefully we’ll raise a heroic amount of money to stop deaths from this terrible disease.”

Kiltmaker to the stars, Howie Nicholsby, from 21st Century Kilts said “Once again, I’m delighted to support Breast Cancer Now. It was a pleasure to make a mini version of Lawrence’s bespoke pink kilt to help fund life-saving research.

“I hope that when Lawrence and Fergus take to the streets in their pink kilts it will remind people what women are still dying from this awful disease and prompt them to give a donation to help save lives from breast cancer.”

READ MORE: Dunkirk veteran raises £1,800 for home by playing his pipes

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer charity working in Scotland whose ambition is that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live. The charity supports nearly 450 of the world’s brightest researchers at more than 20 locations across the UK and Ireland.

In Scotland they support 21 scientists, working on research projects in locations such as Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women in Scotland. Over 4,600 women are diagnosed with breast cancer and around 1,000 people die from the disease in Scotland each year.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY