Cyclist dies after falling into path of bus when bike hit tram tracks

A cyclist has died after coming off her bike and being hit by a tour company minibus on Princes Street.

The 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she passed away.

The fire service attending the scene on Princes Street.

It is understood that the wheel of her bike got stuck in a tram track, forcing her off before she fell into the path of an oncoming bus.

The incident happened at the junction of Princes Street and Lothian Road at around 8.30am on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for information about the collision.

Sergeant Fraser Wood from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “Sadly, as a result of this collision, the young woman sustained injuries that she could not recover from. Our sympathies are with her family and friends at this time.

Police van blocking entry to Shandwick Place at the junction of Manor Place.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we remain keen to speak to members of the public who witnessed this incident, or who have information that can assist us in establishing the full circumstances of what happened.”

“Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 643 of the May 31.”