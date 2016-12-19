Cyclist, 58, dies after collision on A82 near Erskine Bridge

A cyclist has died following a collision near the Erskine Bridge yesterday, Police Scotland have confirmed.

The man, 58, was struck by a Vauxhall Mokka around 12.10pm on Sunday on the A82 slip road to the Erskine Bridge.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he lated died of his injuries.

Police have named the man as Allan Smith from Glasgow. His family have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours as crash scene investigators examined the scene.

The 83-year-old driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Sergeant Archie McGuire from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “It’s vital we establish the circumstances of what has happened and I’m appealing to any motorists who were on the A82, either travelling eastbound or westbound, to contact me.

“Also, if you have any dash cam footage, please let us know as this could assist in our investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call road policing officers either at Dumbarton or Campbeltown Police Offices via the non-emergency number 101.”