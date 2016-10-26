Cupar family ‘devastated’ after death of baby Violet-Ivy

The family of a three-week-old baby girl who died at the weekend have spoken of their devastation.

Police Scotland were called to an address in Kinloss Crescent, Cupar, Fife, in the early hours of Saturday morning after concern was raised for the infant.

Violet-Ivy Turnbull was subsequently pronounced dead and officers are investigating the circumstances.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, her family said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter and sister Violet-Ivy Turnbull.

“We wish to be left in private to mourn at this time.”

The death is being treated as unexplained.