Crowdfunding campaign helps Highland care home dog

RESIDENTS at a Hghland care home have helped a dog which provides them companionship to undergo a much-needed hip operation.

A crowdfunding campaign was set up by staff at Invernevis House in Fort William after it was discovered their beloved companion William required an operation.

Residents, staff and the wider community helped raised the £8,000 needed for the operation.

William is now recovering after going under the knife last month.

READ MORE: Sheeran’s Comic Relief trip sparks tears

The friendly pooch first arrived at the care early last year. He had previously been found neglected in Cyprus by a couple from Keith in Moray who had been visiting the island.

Invernevis House manager Kit Cameron said: “We are pleased to say that William successfully came through his hip operation with no complications and is doing fantastically well.

“He lived his whole life with a degenerative hip condition and he’s now free from the pain that caused him. He’s under doctor’s orders to take it easy, but try telling him that.

“The residents are taking great care of him and nursing him back to full health.”

READ MORE: Natural forest to benefit from charity recruitment drive

The crowdfunding page launched last year added: “He lives in Invernevis House and is loved by all residents and staff.

“He is a special companion to each and every one of them. Always happy to give a cuddle and cheer them up when they are sad and having a bad day.

“He is also a great companion during travelling for the residents who attend our Day Care unit.”

Insurance would not pay out as he was born with the condition.

For the first five years of his life he was a street dog on Cyprus and then he was rescued by a couple from Keith.