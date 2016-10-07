Creative Edinburgh Awards: It’s your last chance to enter

There’s still time to enter the annual Creative Edinburgh Awards, which recognises the best achievements of the city’s creative community in the past year.

Entries for this year’s awards close on Monday (10 October) at 5pm, so you’ll need to move fast.

There are nine categories, covering a broad range of creative practices:

City

Collaboration

Commercial

Creativity

Independent

Leadership

Social

Startup

Student

As well as nominating yourself, it’s possible to put forward a friend, colleague or collaborator who you think deserves the recognition.

To enter, and for more info about each category, click here.

The winners will be announced at Creative Edinburgh’s awards and 5th birthday bash on Thursday, November 10; tickets on sale now.

