Crazy sea row in Tasmania to support Edinburgh Rape Crisis

A SCOTS rower is undertaking a massive challenge in Australia in a bid to raise funds for Edinburgh Rape Crisis

Linda Greig has left the Dunbar Rowers for the month of February to go to Tasmania to do the long sea row.

This is in aid of raising funds and awareness for Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre which also linka to provide services in East Lothian and operate the Scottish support line for survivors.

Linda said: “This is a crazy long row, a challenge, and I hope an encouragement to those struggling now that life can be an adventure.

“Why? Because so many of us experience the effects of rape and sexual violence alone.

“Life can be filled with plain sailing moments, storms we row through and in those times we need a lifeline thrown to support us. Rape crisis has been an essential lifeline outside personal situations, a safe space and haven to many when relationships and support breakdown, to be there to support and save lives from deep scars of trauma every day.”

She added: “This will be the longest row I have ever completed, In a traditional scottish boat with a crew I am yet to meet. I will be travelling down a historical sea route going back to the early days of Tasmania’s foundation, covering around 150-200km - camping as we go - aiming to finish at the Hobart traditional boat festival with thanks to the Living Boat Trust in Tasmania.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Rape Crisis said the service has been a life- line when there has been nowhere else for victims to turn.

He added: “It has saved many lives from trauma every day. The service is vital and waiting lists for support is increasing. The support line is run completely voluntarily and costs money.

“I hope Linda’s rowing will inspire, encourage people to do what they think is impossible, and create some fun stories to share and raise awareness and financial support to keep the centres services running.”

Rape Crisis offers confidential support, information and advocacy to anyone who havs experienced sexual violence at any time in their lives.

If you would like to donate online you can on: www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/rowraidforrapecrisis

