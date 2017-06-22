Craig Whyte ‘to seek justice’ after Rangers takeover trial

Craig Whyte has taken to Twitter to reveal that he will take action against those who ‘wronged him’ following a court case over his takeover of Rangers.

Former Rangers owner Craig Whyte was cleared of using fraudulent means to take over the Ibrox club following a six-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Taking to social media, the former Rangers owner said in a string of tweets: “I was unfairly framed, as the man who “killed” Rangers and ended their 140 years of history and then rightly found not guilty.

“I will be seeking justice against those who wronged me in court and they all know who they are. Their days will come.

“I’d also like to thank Donald Findlay QC for the hard work he put in, in order to defend me.”

Following the conclusion of the trial, Donald Findlay QC, defending, described Whyte as ‘the fall guy’.