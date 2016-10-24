Court rules against Christian bake shop owners over gay cake

Christian bakers found to have discriminated against a gay man by refusing to make a cake bearing a pro-gay marriage slogan have lost their appeal against the ruling.

The owners of Belfast-based Ashers declined an order placed by gay activist Gareth Lee, claiming the message was inconsistent with their deeply held religious beliefs.

Last year, they were found to have breached equality legislation following a high-profile court case in Belfast.

The appeal was heard before three senior judges at Belfast’s Court of Appeal in May, with the reserved judgment delivered on Monday morning.

