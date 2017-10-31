Couple robbed at knifepoint in their North Lanarkshire home

A couple have been left “fearful” after being robbed at knifepoint in their own home.

Police are searching for a gang of three men who forces their way into the house in Rockburn Crescent in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, and stole a three-figure sum of cash.

The 31-year-old man and 27-year-old women were in the property at about 3.20pm on Monday when the men threatened them with knives.

No-one was injured but both victims were left badly shaken, officers said.

The first suspect is white, in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins and slim. He was wearing a balaclava, a blue and grey jacket and tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is white and was wearing a green tracksuit and balaclava while the third is white, of heavy build and was wearing a hooded top and a yellow mask.

The three suspects fled in a white car and officers are appealing for any witnesses or parents who may have been outside nearby Noble Primary School at the time of the incident.

Detective Constable Graeme Lawrence said: “This incident took place in someone’s home and has left them feeling fearful, therefore it is vital that we find the three men responsible.

“Officers have been gathering any relevant CCTV footage and have been speaking to local residents, however are also looking to witnesses to help with enquiries.

“There is a primary school in this area and so there may well have been parents going to and from the school to collect children.

“Think back, did you see anything suspicious or anybody matching the descriptions?

“You may have information that can help us in our enquiries so we appeal to anyone who may think they have seen something to contact us.”