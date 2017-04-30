Could this be Celtic’s new 2017/18 home kit?

CELTIC’S possible new home kit for season 2017-18 has been leaked online ahead of its official release on Thursday May 4th 2017, with many convinced that it’s 100% genuine.

The alleged leak was published yesterday by website FootyHeadlines.com and supporters are convinced it’s the real deal.

The manufacturer's logo, sponsorship and club crest are finished in gold. Picture: Footyheadlines.com

A previous Celtic home shirt purporting to be the new design for next season was leaked 4 days ago, but it was later revealed to be a fake.

As expected, Celtic’s new home shirt will honour the club’s 1967 European Cup winning squad known as the Lisbon Lions and the design has been simplified as much as possible in keeping with tradition. This year marks the 50th anniversary since the Hoops lifted the trophy.

The kit, produced by manufacturers New Balance features the Parkhead outfit’s famous green and white hoops with a flash of gold trim at the under-arm area. The manufacturer’s logo, sponsorship and club crest are also finished in gold. An inscription placed just below the crest celebrates the historic 1967 victory.

Images leaked by FootyHeadlines.com show stars such as Scott Brown and Scott Sinclair modelling the new look strip.

Fans find the promotional material convincing. Picture: Footyheadlines.com

In one image, four players including the goalkeeper are pictured walking in a line as if entering the pitch. Two of the players are pictured clutching a pendant and a laurel wreath respectively in what is thought to be a recreation of a contemporary image from the ‘67 final as the Celtic players led by captain Billy McNeill walked out on to the pitch.

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive reaction online, if this is the new Celtic shirt, the club store may be about to experience their busiest summer to date.

FootyHeadlines.com has a reliable track record when it comes to leaking the genuine article.